EMSTEEL Group strengthens UAE’s industrial presence in global energy projects

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- EMSTEEL Group continues to strengthen its presence in global energy projects by supplying heavy and jumbo structural steel sections used in the development of production, processing and storage facilities, offshore platforms as well as industrial infrastructure.

The group has supplied more than 170,000 tonnes of structural steel products to the energy sector during the 2025–2026 period, contributing to the development of at least 55 major projects across 15 countries spanning the GCC region, North America, Europe, South Asia and Africa. This reflects the growing role of the UAE’s industrial sector in meeting the requirements of major energy projects worldwide.

EMSTEEL’s capabilities are underpinned by an integrated industrial base in Abu Dhabi, with an annual production capacity of one million tonnes of heavy and jumbo structural sections, as part of its total steel production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes per year. Together with a market reach spanning more than 70 countries, this capacity enables the group to meet the demanding engineering requirements of major energy and industrial projects.

Among the key projects supported by EMSTEEL are a number of strategic developments across the UAE, the region and global markets, including ADNOC projects at the Hail & Ghasha and Zakum fields, alongside Saudi Aramco projects and major LNG and industrial developments in North America, such as Rio Grande LNG, Woodside Louisiana LNG and Port Arthur LNG. EMSTEEL supplied its products to these projects in collaboration with some of the world’s leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies.

EMSTEEL’s heavy and jumbo structural sections have been used in the construction of energy facilities and industrial developments across these projects, working closely with leading global EPC companies, including Bechtel, Fluor, Técnicas Reunidas, NMDC Energy, Saipem and Kiewit.

As one of the Middle East’s leading producers of heavy and jumbo structural sections, EMSTEEL is well positioned to meet the requirements of international energy companies and EPC contractors and participate in supply chains supporting strategic projects. This strengthens the presence of UAE-manufactured industrial products in global markets while supporting the group’s strategy to increase the contribution of specialised, higher-value products to its business.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO of EMSTEEL, said: “The energy sector is one of the strategic industries we are focused on serving through specialised steel products. We believe the role of national industry extends beyond supplying essential materials to supporting the delivery of major projects and the development of energy infrastructure worldwide. We have invested in building advanced manufacturing capabilities that enable us to meet the engineering requirements of these projects and strengthen our competitiveness in international markets.”

He added: “Looking ahead, our priority is to expand our presence in global energy supply chains by developing higher-value products and strengthening partnerships with international energy companies and EPC contractors. Through these efforts, we aim to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global industrial hub capable of supporting strategic projects with advanced, locally manufactured products, while translating our industrial capabilities into new opportunities for growth and international expansion.”

The group continues to develop its portfolio of specialised products to meet the evolving requirements of the oil and gas industry, with a focus on improving the technical and mechanical properties of structural sections and ensuring compliance with internationally recognised specifications.

These capabilities support EMSTEEL’s efforts to diversify the industries it serves and strengthen relationships with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors involved in energy projects, creating further opportunities to participate in major industrial developments.

EMSTEEL is implementing an AED 625 million Asset Enhancement Programme aimed at improving operational efficiency and expanding its portfolio of advanced steel products, including heavy and jumbo structural sections used in energy projects and heavy industries.

The programme includes upgrades to rolling technologies and production capabilities for heavy structural sections using Thermo-Mechanical Controlled Processing (TMCP) and Quenched and Self-Tempered (QST) technologies. These technologies enhance the strength, durability and mechanical performance of steel products, making them suitable for complex construction projects, including major infrastructure and energy facilities.

These investments are designed to increase the added value of locally manufactured products and strengthen the group’s ability to meet the technical requirements of international projects, particularly in industries that depend on specialised steel products with precise specifications.

They also contribute to more resilient supply chains by making advanced steel products available from a UAE-based manufacturing hub, supporting the ability of domestic and regional projects to secure their structural steel requirements while creating new opportunities for UAE-made products in international markets.

EMSTEEL’s steel exports reflect the growing international reach of UAE-manufactured products in markets investing in energy, infrastructure and industrial development.

EMSTEEL continues to expand its participation in international projects by broadening its specialised product portfolio and advancing its technical capabilities to meet the requirements of global energy companies and contractors, while maintaining its role as a supplier to industrial and construction projects across the UAE.

Its established international market presence provides a platform for further expansion into markets investing in energy and oil & gas infrastructure, particularly as development continues across production, processing and storage facilities, driving demand for specialised structural steel products.

EMSTEEL remains focused on developing its production capabilities and advanced product portfolio, strengthening its presence in global energy and industrial projects, and expanding the international reach of UAE-manufactured products. These efforts support the competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sector and its contribution to the development of strategic infrastructure both domestically and internationally.