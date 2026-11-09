Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on latest developments in housing projects in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), headed by Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Directors.

During the meeting, H.H. was briefed on the latest developments in housing projects and programmes in the Al Dhafra Region, as part of ongoing efforts to meet the housing needs of UAE citizens.

H.H. reviewed updates on the Liwa Housing Project, the Ghayathi Housing Project and the Dalma Housing Project, as well as the latest developments regarding the Expression of Interest initiative for the Al Naifa and Al Shabhanah housing projects.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed stressed the importance of continuing to develop housing projects in the Al Dhafra Region to meet citizens’ needs, enhance their quality of life and promote family stability.

These projects reflect the attention given to the housing sector by the UAE’s wise leadership, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leadership remains committed to providing citizens with the means to enjoy a dignified life, strengthening family and social stability through the development of housing projects and programmes that meet their needs and aspirations.

For his part, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s continued interest in and follow-up on housing projects and programmes in the Al Dhafra Region.

He affirmed the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s commitment to continuing to develop its housing projects and initiatives in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership, meeting citizens’ needs and contributing to stronger family stability and an improved quality of life.