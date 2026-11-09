Services production up by 0.3% in both euro area and EU: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Seasonally adjusted services production increased by 0.3% in both the euro area and the EU in August 2026, compared with July 2026, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In July 2026, services production grew by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU.

In August 2026, compared with August 2025, services production increased by 2.2% in the euro area and by 2.1% in the EU.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were recorded in Romania (+5.2%), Malta (+1.8%) and Portugal (+1.7%). The largest decreases were observed in Luxembourg (-5.1%), Bulgaria (-2.3%) and Denmark (-1.9%).

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases were recorded in Slovakia (+10.0%), Greece (+9.3%) and Malta (+7.5%). Decreases were observed in Hungary (-5.6%), Denmark (-5.3%) and Italy (-0.3%).