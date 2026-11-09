Fujairah CP visits Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi

FUJAIRAH, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, visited Zayed National Museum and the Natural History Museum in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

During his visit to Zayed National Museum, H.H. toured its various sections, which showcase the history of the UAE and the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the museum’s collection of historical and cultural artefacts and exhibits.

At the Natural History Museum, he explored its various sections and scientific exhibits documenting the origins of the universe, the formation of Earth, and the evolution of life and living organisms over millions of years.

His Highness praised the significant progress made in the UAE’s cultural sector and its role in supporting comprehensive development.

He also emphasised the importance of museums in preserving history and safeguarding it for future generations.