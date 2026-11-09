Dubai Stand Up Paddle draws more than 5,000 participants to Hatta Dam

DUBAI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hatta Dam came alive with paddleboards, kayaks and outdoor adventure this weekend as Dubai Stand Up Poaddle presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) attracted more than 5,000 participants for two days of fitness, family fun and unforgettable experiences in nature.

Held on 7 and 8 November, the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) flagship event brought together residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to enjoy Hatta's spectacular mountain scenery while discovering new ways to stay active. As DFC celebrates its landmark 10th edition, the event once again demonstrated how fitness, adventure and community can come together in one of Dubai's most distinctive natural destinations.

Throughout the weekend, paddlers of all experience levels took to Hatta Dam’s calm waters for guided 45-minute stand-up paddleboarding sessions. From first-time participants learning to find their balance to experienced paddlers enjoying the mountain views, the sessions offered an accessible and enjoyable way to get moving. Boards, paddles and life jackets were provided, with safety briefings helping participants feel confident before taking to the water.

Adding an element of excitement, the SUP Fun Challenge invited adults to put their balance, technique and stamina to the test along a buoy-marked course of approximately 500 metres. The 30-minute activity brought a playful, competitive spirit to the weekend, encouraging participants to challenge themselves while enjoying the spectacular surroundings.

Kayaking was another popular way to explore Hatta Dam, with complimentary single and double kayaks available to registered participants. Friends and families took to the water together, enjoying the opportunity to discover Hatta's natural beauty from a different perspective.

SUP Yoga also returned with an expanded programme for 2026, introducing a new morning session alongside the afternoon experiences. Led by experienced instructors, the 30-minute sessions combined movement, balance and relaxation on the water, offering participants a peaceful way to connect with nature while working towards their daily 30x30 goals.

Reflecting DFC’s commitment to making fitness accessible to everyone, adaptive water activities were also offered for People of Determination, supported by specially trained teams. These experiences ensured that participants of different abilities could enjoy the weekend’s activities and be part of the celebrations.

The weekend celebration extended beyond paddleboarding with a vibrant entertainment zone that delighted participants of all ages. Adding a playful touch to the experience, a family of floating inflatable ducks became a popular attraction, with participants able to interact with them during their SUP sessions. On land, a bouncy castle provided entertainment for children, while a face painting station welcomed both children and adults throughout the day.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA is a wonderful example of how outdoor sport can bring communities together and encourage people to embrace healthier, more active lifestyles. In the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’, it was particularly rewarding to see families and participants of all ages and abilities coming together to enjoy two days of fitness and adventure.

With Hatta Dam’s stunning natural surroundings providing the perfect setting, the event offered an opportunity to explore new activities, spend quality time with loved ones and experience the joy of staying active together.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Dubai Stand Up Paddle presented by RTA once again demonstrated the unique power of outdoor fitness to bring people together and create lasting memories. Over two days, participants had the opportunity to step away from their daily routines, reconnect with nature and enjoy unforgettable experiences with friends and family.

As we celebrate the 10th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, events like this remind us that staying active is about more than exercise. It is about discovering new places, sharing meaningful moments and creating memories that last long after the event. The continued success of Dubai Stand Up Paddle reflects our commitment to making fitness an enjoyable and rewarding part of life in Dubai.”

With Dubai Ride presented by DP World and Dubai Stand Up Paddle now complete, Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 continues to build momentum towards its remaining flagship events.

Dubai Run returns on Sunday, 22 November, transforming Sheikh Zayed Road into an extraordinary running route as thousands of residents and visitors come together to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks on foot.

The 10th edition of DFC will conclude with Dubai Yoga presented by MHERO on Sunday, 29 November. Taking place beneath the iconic Gate at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the event will bring participants together for a morning of yoga, mindfulness and wellbeing.

Alongside the flagship events, three free 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa’a, open throughout the 30-day challenge, together with more than 30 Fitness Hubs and thousands of activities across the city, continue to offer residents and visitors of all ages and abilities opportunities to discover new ways to stay active.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026 is organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), with the support of Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, MHERO – Al Ghurair and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The initiative is also supported by Association Partners including AWR Automotive, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ), D43, etisalat, Emirates NBD, Fabletics, Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Mai Dubai, P4ML, Puff, Persil, Sun and Sand Sports, talabat, Whoop, Shamal – Kite Beach and Hatta Kayak; alongside Official Partners Amazon, Apparel Group, Emirates Airline, Fast&Up, Sukoon Insurance, Bupa, Skechers and Wasl; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Ministry of Education, Events Security Committee, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, and Government of Dubai.

Throughout November, Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages residents and visitors to embrace an active lifestyle, develop healthy habits and make lasting changes that extend beyond the 30-day Challenge.

For more information and registration, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com, or follow Dubai Fitness Challenge on Instagram.