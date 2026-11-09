Nahyan bin Zayed honours winners of 10th Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award

ABU DHABI, 9th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, honoured the winners of the 10th edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award 2026 during a ceremony held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

Since its inception, the award has embodied the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to elevate Emirati and Arab women in sport across regional and international competitions.

This vision has been supported by the continued guidance and commitment of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

The award ceremony was attended by Dr Omniyat Al Hajeri, Vice Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy; Hassan Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Presidential Court for Support Services; members of the judging panel; a number of officials and prominent sports figures from across the Arab world; and representatives of local, regional, and international media outlets.

H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that, over ten editions, the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award has established an exceptional legacy in supporting Arab women's sport, becoming a powerful catalyst for excellence and achievement.

H.H. noted that this journey reflects the generous patronage and unwavering commitment of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, to empowering women and strengthening their role across all areas of life, as well as her belief in women's ability to achieve success and raise the nation's flag at major sporting events.

H.H. expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan in advancing the award and expanding its impact. Through an ambitious vision, the award has evolved beyond a ceremony recognising winners into an Arab initiative that celebrates success stories, highlights inspiring sporting role models, and creates new opportunities for younger generations to pursue their aspirations.

He noted that the tenth edition marks a new stage of maturity and development in the award's journey, having successfully fostered a culture of sporting excellence, strengthened public recognition of women's achievements, and highlighted their contributions to the development of sport across the Arab world.

He stressed that investing in female talent and supporting women's ambitions are fundamental to building a more competitive and sustainable sporting future, in line with the UAE's vision of empowering women and providing opportunities for leadership and success.

Sheikh Nahyan congratulated the winners of the tenth edition, affirming that their achievements reflect the ambition and determination of Arab women and provide inspiring examples for future generations. He expressed hope that the award would continue to discover and celebrate success stories, and that the achievements of the honourees would inspire further dedication and excellence across sporting disciplines.

Sheikha Latifa bint Ahmed Al Maktoum received the Sports Personality of the Year Award 2026 in recognition of her distinguished sporting career. An Olympian and one of the UAE's leading showjumpers, she has represented the nation in numerous international and continental championships, achieving notable successes that have helped strengthen the presence of Emirati women in equestrian sport.

Jordanian taekwondo champion Fadia Mazen Abdullah Kharfan won the Best Arab Sportswoman Award, valued at AED1 million, following a series of international and continental achievements. She secured three gold, two silver, and two bronze medals through her participation in various world and Asian championships.

Emirati jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Hassan Ali Al Hosani received the Best Emirati Sportswoman Award, valued at AED200,000, after winning two gold medals at continental and world levels, contributing to the growing presence of Emirati women in international competitions.

Emirati athlete Hind Sayed Al Hashemi received the Best Young Sportswoman Award, valued at AED100,000, in recognition of her achievements in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts. She has represented the UAE as part of the national youth team and delivered outstanding performances in international and domestic competitions, including the World Mixed Martial Arts Championships, establishing herself as one of the country's promising emerging talents.

Egyptian athlete Nour Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Assi won the Best Sportswoman in Non-Olympic Sports Award, valued at AED100,000, in recognition of her achievements in powerlifting. She claimed first place and the gold medal in the under-84kg category and excelled at the Asian Open Powerlifting Championships, delivering impressive performances in the squat, bench press, and deadlift disciplines. She also competed at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships.

Emirati athlete Aisha Salem Al Khaldi received the Best Paralympic Sportswoman Award, valued at AED200,000, in recognition of her achievements in para athletics. Representing the UAE national team for People of Determination and Khorfakkan Club, she has recorded notable regional successes, including a gold and a silver medal at the West Asian Games. She has also represented the UAE at major international competitions, including the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The family of Emirati Sobha Bashir Miftah Mubarak won the Best Sports Family Award, valued at AED100,000, in recognition of its role in establishing sport as a shared family culture. Sobha has successfully encouraged her four children to participate in sports and competitive events, making the family an inspiring example of how physical activity can become an integral part of everyday life.

Omani journalist Zainab Khamis Saeed Al Zadjali received the Best Sports Journalist Award, valued at AED100,000. She is regarded as one of the first female journalists specialising in women's sport in the Sultanate of Oman. She has contributed to the coverage of numerous sports and events and played a role in establishing the Women's Committee of the Gulf Sports Media Federation, helping strengthen women's representation in sports journalism.

Tunisian rowing coach Sobhi Khardani won the Best Coach Award, valued at AED100,000, in recognition of his contributions to rowing. He has helped achieve a series of continental and international successes, including three gold, one silver, and three bronze medals through participation in World and African Rowing Championships, as well as the Mediterranean Games.

The Best Women's Sports Team Award, worth AED300,000, was presented to Abu Dhabi Athletics Club in recognition of its outstanding sporting achievements. As the first independent institutional sports club dedicated exclusively to athletics in the Gulf region, the club has won 148 medals and 18 trophies and set 21 records. It has also contributed to a historic qualification for the World Athletics U20 Championships, reflecting its role in identifying talent and developing Emirati female athletes capable of competing on the global stage.

The total prize money for the tenth edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award amounts to AED2.2 million, distributed across nine individual and team categories, alongside the Sports Personality of the Year Award.