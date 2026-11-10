Abu Dhabi to host opening round of UAE Water Ski Championship on November 13

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi will host the opening round of the UAE Water Ski Championship, featuring wakeboard and wakesurf competitions, from 13th to 15th November. Male and female competitors across various categories and skill levels will take part in a programme featuring heats, qualifying rounds and finals.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the championship forms part of efforts to develop these sports, broaden participation and provide athletes of different abilities with opportunities to gain experience and enhance their technical and competitive skills. It also supports Abu Dhabi’s hosting of marine sports championships and events.

Competition will get under way on Friday, 13th November, at 11:00 with wakesurf qualifying rounds. These will feature men’s and women’s amateur and open categories across the surf and skim disciplines, with competition continuing until 17:15.

On Saturday, 14th November, wakeboard competitions will begin at 08:00 with qualifying rounds for men’s and women’s beginner categories, juniors and men’s intermediate, alongside men’s and women’s freeride categories.

The second day will also feature last-chance qualifying rounds in several categories, providing competitors with an additional opportunity to secure a place in the finals. Competition is scheduled to conclude at 17:00.

The finals will take place on Sunday, 15th November, beginning at 08:00 in the men’s amateur wakesurf category, followed by the women’s and men’s finals across the various surf and skim categories. Wakeboard finals will begin at 13:15, featuring the junior, beginner, intermediate and freeride categories.

Competition is scheduled to conclude at 16:45, followed by the winners’ presentation and awards ceremony at 17:00.

The opening round represents an important opportunity to strengthen the local profile of wakeboarding and wakesurfing and encourage participation across different age groups and skill levels. It will also provide a competitive environment that helps identify emerging talent, develop athletes’ skills and support the growth of marine sports in the UAE.