China extends suspension of additional tariffs on US imports for two months

BEIJING, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China will continue to suspend the 24 percent additional tariff rate on imports originating in the United States for two months while keeping the 10 percent additional tariff rate in place, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Monday.

The adjustment, effective from 10th November, implements the outcomes and consensus reached at the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, the commission said in a statement.

The continued suspension of part of the additional tariffs on US imports is conducive to providing a relatively stable and predictable policy environment for cooperation between enterprises of both countries and to promoting the sustained and steady development of China-US economic and trade relations, the commission added.