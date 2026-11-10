Khalifa University announces 10 finalists for Global Water Hackathon 2026

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that 10 teams from nine countries have been selected as finalists for the Global Water Hackathon 2026, organised in partnership with UNESCO to support youth innovation and develop promising solutions to global water challenges ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The selection process began with 238 registered teams from 56 countries and progressed through a shortlist of 63 teams representing 26 countries. The final assessment evaluated 54 team submissions, with 10 teams selected based on the scientific and technical merit of their proposals, innovation potential, feasibility, scalability, and anticipated impact.

The finalists include eight teams from outside the UAE and two from within the country, including one representing Khalifa University. Their selection reflects the international reach of the Hackathon, which attracts young innovators to develop solutions addressing water security, resource efficiency and climate resilience.

Organised by Khalifa University's Center for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology (CMAT), in partnership with UNESCO and Youth4Water, the Hackathon is part of the University's wider Water Action Platform, which brings together research, innovation, international collaboration, and youth engagement to advance water resilience and accelerate the translation of scientific knowledge into practical solutions.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “Addressing the world's water challenges requires more than identifying solutions. It demands the scientific capabilities, partnerships, and commitment to turn promising ideas into meaningful impact.”

He added that through its Water Action Platform and initiatives including the Global Water Hackathon, Khalifa University is connecting emerging innovators with the expertise and international research networks needed to advance practical solutions to shared challenges.

“As the UAE prepares to co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference, our ambition extends beyond the event itself: to strengthen collaboration, accelerate innovation, and help translate global water commitments into tangible progress,” he said.

Professor Shadi W. Hasan, Director of CMAT, Chairholder of the UNESCO Chair on Global Water Resilience, Innovation and Sustainable Solutions, Chair of the Youth4Water Advisory Board, and Chair of the Global Water Hackathon, said, “The finalists demonstrate the potential of emerging innovators to bring fresh perspectives to complex water challenges.”

He added, “What distinguishes this initiative is its emphasis on scientific rigour and practical feasibility, ensuring that innovation is assessed not only for originality but also for its grounding in sound science and potential to address real-world needs. The next stage will provide these teams with an opportunity to present their solutions, engage with experts, and identify the further validation and partnerships needed to advance their development.”

The finalists will showcase their projects during the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, giving them an opportunity to engage with international researchers, policymakers, industry representatives, and stakeholders contributing to water security and sustainable development.

The 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal, will take place in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December.