UAE Ambassador meets Ethiopian Minister of Defence

ADDIS ABABA, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdalla Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, met with Mohammed Idris, Minister of Defence of Ethiopia, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Ethiopia and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation, with the aim of consolidating the partnership between the two friendly countries. The discussions reflected the depth of their close relations and the continued progress made across various fields.

The meeting also emphasised the importance of continued coordination, consultation, and the exchange of views on matters of mutual interest to support bilateral cooperation and strengthen relations between the two countries, which are founded on friendship, mutual respect, and shared interests.