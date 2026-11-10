Mohammed bin Rashid directs provision of tents to shelter 50,000 people in Gaza during rainy season

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of tents to shelter 50,000 people in the Gaza Strip through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to help Gaza families withstand harsh winter weather conditions and the risks of flooding during winter.

Tents will be delivered to Gaza and distributed across multiple areas in collaboration with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which was launched on 5th November 2023, under directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide humanitarian, medical and food aid to Palestinians in Gaza, and alleviate their suffering amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s directive to urgently provide tents to Gaza reflects the UAE’s ongoing commitment to aiding the Palestinian people and standing by them under all circumstances. The UAE was among the first to extend immediate relief and emergency support to Gaza and remains the largest provider of humanitarian aid to the Strip, in line with its founding principles and historic commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

Over the past three years, Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 has evolved into an integrated humanitarian system encompassing food, medical, water and shelter assistance, alongside healthcare, education and support for women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, as well as community initiatives and psychosocial support programmes.