Mansour bin Zayed honours recipients of UAE Order for Culture and Creativity

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has honoured recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in its third edition, at the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said culture and creativity are core pillars of the UAE’s vision for comprehensive development and essential to human development, which the UAE leadership prioritises as the investment with the most enduring impact.

His Highness added that culture captures the UAE’s national identity and deeply rooted values, enables the nation to keep pace with a rapidly changing world and strengthens the competitiveness of an economy grounded in knowledge and innovation.

His Highness said, “The UAE continues to cement its position as a beacon of culture and dialogue, guided by its approach to openness and to building bridges with nations around the world. The UAE’s cultural presence today conveys the nation’s message of tolerance and coexistence, and strengthens its partnerships with different cultures and civilisations.”

His Highness affirmed that the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to recognising those who enrich the nation’s cultural landscape and celebrating their contributions to the UAE’s development.

His Highness noted that honouring the recipients during the UAE Government Annual Meetings underscores the integral position of culture at the heart of the government's ecosystem and strategic priorities.

His Highness said, “We congratulate the recipients and remember with deep appreciation the contributions of those who are no longer with us. Their work lives on in the memory of our nation. This honour sends a message to the younger generations; that creativity is a national focus nurtured and empowered in the UAE. It encourages them to be partners in enriching the Emirati culture and strengthening its presence around the world.”

The ceremony was attended by

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of ministers and senior officials.

In its third edition, the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity, a national initiative organised by the Ministry of Culture, celebrates pioneers in culture, the arts and the creative fields across the UAE. It recognises their outstanding contributions to shaping the nation’s cultural and creative landscape and consolidating the presence of the UAE’s culture regionally and internationally.

Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, said, “The UAE Order for Culture and Creativity embodies the nation’s commitment to recognising those with achievements in the cultural and creative landscape to strengthen their role in developing people’s capabilities, reinforcing national identity and building an integrated cultural ecosystem that boosts the UAE’s competitiveness and global standing.”

Sheikh Salem added, “The Order serves as a national mechanism that consolidates a culture of excellence and recognition by transforming individual achievements into a source of inspiration to the wider community. It encourages emerging talents to pursue their creative work and builds a sustainable cultural and creative sector.”

He said that honouring creative figures who have made distinguished contributions to the cultural scene, including those whose work has left a lasting mark in the culture and creativity of the UAE after their passing, reflects the nation’s appreciation for their achievements. It also reaffirms the nation’s commitment to preserving their intellectual and artistic legacy, which will remain part of the national memory and continue to inspire future generations.

Sheikh Salem emphasised that cultural achievements are key national assets on which the UAE can build to further develop the cultural sector, empower national talent and consolidate its creative presence regionally and globally.

Recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in the Pioneer Tier include: The late Ahmed bin Sulayem Al Falasi for his contributions to Arabic classical and folklore poetry and his role in promoting the Emirati literature (Literature and the Arabic Language category); The late Sultan Al Owais for enriching the literary scene and supporting Arab intellectuals through enduring cultural initiatives (Literature and the Arabic Language category); Dr. Fatima Al Sayegh for her research documenting the UAE’s history and efforts that strengthened national identity and deepened the understanding of the country’s history (Cultural Heritage and National Identity category); The late Mohammed Khalaf Al Mazrouei for his role in developing cultural and heritage initiatives and festivals, and promoting national heritage on the regional and international levels (Cultural Heritage and National Identity category); The late Peter Hellyer for chronicling the UAE’s history and its natural and archaeological heritage (Cultural Heritage and National Identity category); Dr. Sultan Al Amimi for his contributions in documenting Emirati folklore poetry and advancing the literary and research landscape (Literature and the Arabic Language category); Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim for his role in establishing the UAE’s contemporary art movement and presenting a body of work inspired by nature and the local environment (Visual and Digital Arts category).

Recipients of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity in the Visionary Tier include: Ali Abu Al Reesh for his distinguished literary career and contributions to enriching the cultural scene and promoting the Arabic language (Literature and the Arabic Language category); and pride in the UAE’s national identity (Literature and the Arabic Language category); Dr. Najat Makki for her pioneering role in establishing the UAE’s contemporary art movement and supporting emerging artists. (Visual and Digital Arts category).

The UAE Order for Culture and Creativity aims to build an advanced cultural and creative ecosystem at the local and international levels. It celebrates exceptional contributions across various cultural and creative fields, strengthens the UAE’s cultural and national identity, and encourages established and emerging talents to continue contributing to their fields and striving for excellence.

Globally, the Order reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading hub for culture and creativity and strengthens its presence on the international cultural stage by showcasing the work of inspiring creative figures, supporting cultural exchange and cooperation, and encouraging younger generations to develop their talents and help shape the future of the cultural and creative sector.

Inspired by the profound cultural heritage and symbolic elements of the UAE, the Order intricately weaves five core elements into its design, each reflecting a unique aspect of Emirati traditions and identity: The Falcon, the Sun, the Fort, beads representing the 7 emirates and the Order’s ribbon decorated with Al-Sadu patterns.

The Order seamlessly combines traditional values with modern vision, serving as a symbol of cultural excellence and innovation, and inspiring a vibrant future grounded in heritage.