Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, AIM Global forge strategic partnership

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and AIM Global Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a strategic partnership covering the development, organisation and joint promotion of exhibitions, conferences and specialised summits in the emirate.

The partnership aims to expand the regional and international reach of these events, create new opportunities for collaboration among companies across various sectors, and stimulate investment in the emirate through preparations to launch the AIM Investment Summit – Ras Al Khaimah Edition.

The MoU was signed in Ras Al Khaimah on the sidelines of the press conference announcing the third edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Business Summit 2026, in the presence of Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

The signatories were Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIM Global Foundation.

The MoU establishes a framework for coordinating the two parties’ efforts and drawing on their respective expertise and capabilities to connect companies and investors with opportunities in global markets.

Areas of cooperation include strengthening the participation of Ras Al Khaimah’s business community in the AIM Summit and its international editions, and showcasing the emirate’s priority sectors and investment-ready projects to international investors.

Cooperation also includes organising meetings between companies, investors and financial institutions, exchanging market intelligence and investment promotion expertise, and coordinating international delegation visits and site tours. The two parties will develop a joint action plan to define activities and monitor their implementation, supporting private sector growth and economic diversification in Ras Al Khaimah.