UAE President and Mohammed bin Rashid attend 2026 Annual Government Meetings

Their Highnesses attend ‘Emerging Stronger’ session highlighting UAE’s readiness and response to challenges in 2026, in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers









ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 2026 Annual Government Meetings.

The meetings bring together senior officials from federal and local government entities to discuss national interests and strategic priorities to strengthen government performance and engage stakeholders across the country in shaping the UAE’s development priorities, both now and for the future.

Also in attendance were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

Their Highnesses attended a session titled ‘Emerging Stronger’, which highlighted the UAE’s readiness to respond to the exceptional challenges it faced in 2026 and its success in overcoming them through the strength of its military and civilian institutions, public awareness, and strong social cohesion.

The session focused on further strengthening the UAE’s preparedness and resilience, supporting continued development and ensuring the continuity of essential operations and services. It also highlighted coordinated national efforts and the ability of institutions to respond effectively to challenges and prepare for future needs, while building on national achievements to support the UAE’s continued progress.

Participants affirmed that the UAE would continue moving forward with confidence and readiness, guided by a vision that prioritises security and stability while preparing for future changes and challenges.

The session was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Also attending the session were Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials in the UAE.