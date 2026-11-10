Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired an Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting on the sidelines of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, taking place in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed a number of government programmes and initiatives aimed at supporting the formation, stability and growth of Emirati families, alongside efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s organ donation and transplantation ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan approved the second package of the Emirati Family Growth Programme (Numou), as part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy. The programme is overseen by the Department of Community Development, in collaboration with its partners.

The second package includes a range of initiatives to support family formation, stability and growth, while focusing on preparing future generations for family life, strengthening family cohesion and fostering greater contributions from the private sector and wider community to support family growth.

The package is driven by social data and indicators, ensuring that initiatives are tailored to the needs of families at different stages of their lives. This approach will strengthen the integration of policies and services and maximise their impact on the quality of life of Emirati families.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled underscored that Emirati families will remain central to the UAE’s development journey, noting that investing in their growth, stability and ability to fulfil their role is an investment in the nation’s human capital and future.

His Highness directed the continued development of programmes and initiatives that respond to the evolving needs and aspirations of families, provide the foundations for their growth and stability, and help nurture generations equipped to contribute actively to the nation’s development and shape its future.

The Executive Council also reviewed progress in developing Abu Dhabi’s organ donation and transplantation ecosystem, including the results achieved in strengthening the emirate as a leading hub for organ transplantation and advanced specialised healthcare.

The council discussed key themes presented by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to enhance the organ donation and transplantation ecosystem’s readiness and sustainability, including developing supportive legislative and regulatory frameworks for organ donation, harnessing the latest technologies and innovations, and expanding regional organ exchange partnerships to increase the availability of organs for transplant patients, improve access to essential treatment and enhance patients’ quality of life.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also reviewed performance indicators for Abu Dhabi’s organ transplantation system, which has recorded 2,500 transplant procedures since the launch of the National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Hayat) in 2017. One-year post-transplant success rates have reached 96.5 per cent, among the highest globally, reflecting the high standard of specialised healthcare provided to patients across the emirate.

The DoH presentation also covered the launch of a public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of organ donation, encourage community engagement and demonstrate how donation can give patients a renewed opportunity to lead healthy lives. The campaign draws on the UAE community’s strong sense of social responsibility and deeply rooted humanitarian values.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised that organ donation embodies the highest values of generosity and human solidarity, highlighting the importance of continuing to advance the organ donation and transplantation system, strengthening integration and coordination among relevant entities, and raising public awareness of the role organ donation plays in improving patients’ quality of life.

In the water sector, the council reviewed progress in implementing Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Water Strategy and its associated projects, overseen by Abu Dhabi Department of Energy in collaboration with relevant entities and partners. The strategy aims to strengthen water security and resource sustainability, improve the efficiency of the water system and ensure its readiness to meet the emirate’s development plans and the demands of economic and population growth.

Launched in November 2025, the strategy focuses on diversifying water sources, improving production efficiency, rationalising consumption, developing networks and infrastructure, and harnessing advanced technologies to manage water resources. These efforts will help safeguard groundwater reserves and establish a more resilient and reliable system that ensures the long-term sustainability of Abu Dhabi’s water resources and meets future demand.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also reviewed the latest updates across Abu Dhabi’s government ecosystem, including development projects, initiatives and programmes designed to meet the needs of citizens and residents and enhance their quality of life. These efforts include developing infrastructure, improving the efficiency of government and community services, and harnessing advanced technologies and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance government performance.