Mansour bin Zayed chairs federal-local government coordination meeting to review national priorities, advance government integration

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a coordination meeting that brought together the Secretaries General of local Executive Councils as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed requirements for the next phase of federal-local government coordination, and the need to advance integration and cooperation while aligning shared priorities to meet the needs of citizens and residents and support the nation’s business sectors.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; and Rashid Al Ameri, Advisor at the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Director of Government Affairs Sector within the Presidential Court.

Also in attendance were Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Asma Rashid bin Taliah, Secretary General of the Sharjah Executive Council; Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary General of the Ajman Executive Council; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; and Khaled Rashid Al Shehhi, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Ras Al Khaimah.

The meeting highlighted and commended the efforts of federal and local teams in responding to recent developments, particularly the Armed Forces, security entities, emergency and crisis response teams, civil defence, ambulance and healthcare service teams.

Attendees also highlighted the readiness and agility of key sectors across the UAE, including infrastructure, logistics networks, civil aviation, supply chains, banking, cyber security and education.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE’s latest transformations in government action demand a higher level of federal-local integration. His Highness stressed the importance of operating as a single unit guided by shared national priorities, a unified definition of internal security and increased collaboration and coordination among all relevant authorities to serve the nation’s strategic direction.

His Highness noted that challenges stemming from global and regional shifts, as well as the great potential brought by future advancements, require swift decision-making, effective planning and an integrated approach to implementation. To this end, His Highness stressed the importance of ensuring data availability to federal entities.

His Highness praised government teams for the efficiency they demonstrate in planning and implementing national projects and monitoring their progress. His Highness stressed that the value of these efforts is magnified when different expertise and capabilities come together to prioritise the nation’s interests, and that working as one team is essential to boosting government efficiency in a rapidly evolving landscape. His Highness added that success in the next phase will be measured by tangible improvements in people’s quality of life and in the UAE’s competitiveness.

The meeting reviewed the latest developments across several national priorities, projects and initiatives and assessed progress in their implementation. It examined the main challenges that could slow progress and reviewed proposed solutions to overcome them.

The meeting also discussed ways to better align government plans and strategies, and identified areas where closer coordination and integrated roles and responsibilities will be needed in the next phase. These efforts aim to improve implementation efficiency, accelerate progress towards national goals and cement the UAE’s integrated government model.

Attendees reviewed several key national projects underway across infrastructure, digital networks, federal ports and roads, the Etihad Rail network, as well as land border crossings and airports.

The meeting also examined initiatives to enhance the efficiency and stability of national supply chains, as well as national policies to bolster community safety and security. Discussions addressed the need for closer coordination and integration to align shared national priorities through a unified framework that underscores the collective executive responsibility across federal and local government entities.