55th Eid Al Etihad team launches ‘Our Celebration, Made Together’ initiative

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the theme ‘Belonging in Unity’, the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team announces ‘Our Celebration, Made Together’, an initiative that invites everyone who calls the UAE home to share their stories, memories and traditions as part of this year’s national celebration.

Reflecting how belonging begins with the people closest to us and grows into a shared connection to the nation, the initiative brings these personal stories together in one collective celebration.

At the heart of the campaign is an interactive digital experience where people can build and personalise virtual homes inspired by UAE architecture. Users will have the opportunity to bring their spaces to life through voice messages, drawings, illustrations or meaningful keepsakes that express their connection to the UAE. Families and loved ones can also take part together, adding their own personal touch to the celebration, making it a reflection of what the UAE means to them.

Inspired by the Eid Al Etihad Workshops held across the Emirates, this experience draws on the personal journeys, cherished memories and cultural heritage of communities, reflecting their diversity and rich stories.

Commenting on the launch, Eisa Alsubousi, Director of Strategic and Creative Affairs for the 55th Eid Al Etihad Team, said, “Each of us has a story with the UAE, shaped by memories, experiences and traditions passed down through generations. While our stories may differ, we share common values that bring us together and strengthen our connection to the nation.

This is the spirit of Eid Al Etihad 55’s theme, ‘Belonging in Unity’, reflecting how the sense of belonging we nurture within our families grows into a collective loyalty and responsibility towards our nation, and through ‘Our Celebration, Made Together’, we invite everyone to express this connection and take part in creating this year’s celebration, reflecting the stories of the people and their shared joy in the Union.”

Everyone is invited to take part in ‘Our Celebration, Made Together’ through the interactive digital experience, where they can express what the UAE means to them. To participate, visit [https://build.eidaletihad.ae/en].

For updates on the 55th Eid Al Etihad events and celebrations, visit www.EidAlEtihad.ae.