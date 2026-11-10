Sharjah Executive Council approves housing support for 1,100 families

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Ruler’s Office, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.

The Council discussed several topics, including monitoring the performance of government departments and entities, government financial performance, housing support programmes aimed at providing citizens with a decent standard of living, and key digital projects designed to keep pace with growth across Sharjah’s vital sectors.

In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide adequate housing for citizens and strengthen family stability, the Sharjah Executive Council approved a new housing support allocation for 1,100 families across the emirate who meet the eligibility criteria.

The allocation comprises 500 families in the loan category: 290 in Sharjah City, 35 in the Central Region, 75 in Khorfakkan, 65 in Kalba and 35 in Dibba Al Hisn. The grants category, covering ready-built government housing, includes 600 families: 300 in Sharjah City, 120 in Khorfakkan, 150 in Kalba and 30 in the Al Kharous suburb of Dibba Al Hisn.

The Council reviewed the report on the performance of the general budget and the outcomes of activities for the first half of 2026 across several sectors: social development, government administration, infrastructure, capital projects and economic development. The Council reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to support government entities and to enabling them to implement their plans and programmes efficiently, thereby contributing to the achievement of strategic objectives, enhancing government performance and improving the quality of work across all sectors.

The report compared actual expenditure and revenue for the 2026 financial year between the Sharjah Government and independent entities, against the previous year. It also outlined the achievement rates of targeted outputs by government entities in the first half of the year, as well as growth rates across key sectors. These results reflect the emirate’s efficient approach to managing financial resources and enhancing financial performance, ensuring the continuity of development projects and improving the quality of services provided to the community.

The Council reviewed the “Tamkeen 2.0” project to develop government digital capabilities and skills. The project aims to establish an integrated framework to build digital capabilities, enhance specialised technical skills and promote continuous learning, in line with accelerating digital transformation and technological advancements. It also seeks to apply technology to improve government working methods, prepare employees for future technologies, enhance institutional performance and improve the quality of government services, building on the outcomes of “Tamkeen 1.0”.

The Council was briefed on the features of “Tamkeen 2.0”, which will provide a unified learning platform, skills assessment and gap analysis, tailored on-demand training pathways, a talent database, and tools to track employees’ professional development and progress. The Council also reviewed the targets for the project’s second phase, including 500 training licences and 478 employees across digital and technical fields within the Sharjah Government, as well as the project’s future development plans.