World Governments Summit participates as special guest at Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Governments Summit Organization (WGS) took part as a special guest in the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), held in St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, bringing together Heads of Government from across the Commonwealth.

The participation of WGS came at the invitation of Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.

Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, affirmed that the Organisation’s participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting reflects its growing global standing and marks a further milestone in its efforts to expand international cooperation to shape the future.

He said that advancing efforts to anticipate and shape the future is central to the World Governments Summit’s mission.

Participation in the meeting aims to strengthen the Summit’s international presence, expand its network of relations with Commonwealth countries, governments and leaders, explore new partnership opportunities, build on ties with Latin America and the Caribbean, and encourage broader participation in the World Governments Summit 2027.

Al Sharhan attended the official opening of the meeting alongside heads of state and government and official delegations.

He also attended the Commonwealth Business Forum, which brought together leaders from the Commonwealth’s 56 member countries, alongside ministers, senior officials, business leaders and international organisations.

One of the leading high-level international gatherings, this year’s meeting was held under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth”, with a focus on international cooperation, trade and investment, innovation, economic resilience and sustainable development.

The Summit delegation’s programme included attendance at the official opening of the meeting alongside heads of state and government and official delegations, as well as the Commonwealth Business Forum, which brought together heads of government, economic leaders and investors to explore trade and investment prospects and strengthen public-private partnerships.

The delegation also participated in the Commonwealth Leaders and CEOs Summit, which explored ways to strengthen cooperation between governments and businesses and translate government priorities into economic and investment opportunities that support sustainable growth.

It also attended the heads of government executive sessions, which addressed key Commonwealth priorities, ways to advance multilateral cooperation, the meeting’s outcomes and shared priorities for the next phase.

Al Sharhan also took part in meetings between government and business leaders aimed at strengthening dialogue and exploring opportunities for cooperation and economic and investment partnerships, alongside other official events bringing together heads of state and government, senior officials and representatives of international organisations.

The World Governments Summit’s participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting marks a significant step in its efforts to expand its international partnership network and strengthen ties with Latin America and the Caribbean. These relations have developed considerably since the launch of a strategic partnership with the Association of Caribbean States in September 2025.

This momentum continued with the inaugural World Governments Summit Dialogue – Latin America and the Caribbean, held in the Dominican Republic in October 2025, followed by high-level events and meetings dedicated to the region at the World Governments Summit 2026.

To further advance this cooperation, the Summit is preparing to hold the next edition of the World Governments Summit Dialogue – Latin America and the Caribbean on 20–21 November 2026, strengthening dialogue and partnerships between governments and creating further opportunities to exchange expertise and develop joint solutions to future challenges.