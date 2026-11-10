SNOC awards SLB expanded drilling agreement to accelerate Moveyeid gas development

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has awarded SLB an expanded framework agreement for Underbalanced Coiled Tubing Drilling (UBCTD) at the Moveyeid gas field, with the new campaign roughly twice the size of the first project.

Starting in 2027, the campaign will cover new development phases at the Moveyeid gas storage field and the newly developed Hedebah gas field, supporting greater resilience in Sharjah’s gas supply.

The agreement was signed by Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of SNOC, and Dany Rahal, UAE Managing Director at SLB.

The award follows SNOC’s first integrated UBCTD campaign at Moveyeid in 2024, which exceeded drilling and production targets and delivered higher well productivity, greater operational efficiency and lower costs.

Al Mazrouei said the first campaign demonstrated the benefits of combining advanced technology, operational expertise and close collaboration.

He added that the expanded phase will build on those results to maximise the potential of SNOC’s assets, strengthen Sharjah’s energy security and enhance the resilience of its gas infrastructure.

Rahal said the first campaign demonstrated the value that underbalanced coiled tubing drilling can deliver in these reservoirs.

He added that the expanded scope will enable SLB to apply its drilling technologies and expertise across gas storage and field development to improve reservoir access and well performance.

UBCTD maintains pressure inside the wellbore below reservoir pressure during drilling, helping minimise formation damage from drilling fluids and allowing multilateral well sections to be drilled into high-quality reservoir rock.

At Moveyeid, the technology improves the speed at which gas can be injected into and withdrawn from storage, while at Hedebah it supports higher gas-well productivity.

Under the agreement, SLB will provide integrated project management and execute coiled tubing drilling services.

The expanded partnership reflects SNOC’s continued investment in advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to maximise the potential of Sharjah’s natural gas resources.