Ajman records AED1.95 billion in real estate transactions in October

AJMAN, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman recorded 1,140 real estate transactions worth AED1.95 billion in October 2026, according to the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Department, said the sector’s performance during October reflects growing momentum in property sales across different categories and continued investor interest in the opportunities available throughout the emirate.

He said property trading reached AED1.22 billion through 900 transactions, with Al Zorah recording the highest individual property sale at AED36.3 million.

Among real estate development projects, Ajman One recorded the highest sale value at AED3 million.

Al Muhairi added that October saw 139 mortgage transactions worth a total of AED373 million, with Al Jurf Industrial 2 recording the highest mortgage value at AED31.4 million.

Emirates City topped the list of the most actively traded major real estate projects, followed by City Towers and Ajman One.

Al Helio 2 ranked first among the most actively traded neighbourhoods, followed by Manama 14 and Al Helio 1.