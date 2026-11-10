UAE Integrative Medicine Council discusses integrating practices, documenting Emirati traditional medicine

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) discussed ways to integrate integrative medicine practices into the healthcare system and scientifically document Emirati traditional medicine as a step towards its codification during its third meeting of 2026.

Chaired by Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of UAEIMC, the meeting also reviewed progress in implementing priority initiatives under the UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy.

The Council discussed ways to support four leading healthcare providers in the UAE that have expressed their intention to introduce integrative medicine services at their facilities, including Ayurveda, Hijama, acupuncture, chiropractic care and traditional Chinese medicine.

In education and scientific research, the meeting reviewed progress in establishing foundations for the safe and evidence-based practice of integrative medicine.

This includes engagement with five local academic partners to support education and professional development, alongside efforts to map existing research and capabilities in integrative medicine across the UAE.

The Council also reviewed the start of scientific documentation of Emirati traditional medicine as a step towards its codification, including the development of a preliminary framework for Al Mas’h.

The work aims to safeguard knowledge passed down through generations and establish a scientific basis for its evaluation.

Sheikha Salama said the Council is working to position the UAE as a global reference for integrative medicine by bringing together scientific evidence, clinical expertise and traditional knowledge to advance health and wellbeing.

She said the progress achieved during 2026 represents an important step towards this goal.

Sheikha Salama added that cooperation across sectors is helping develop the frameworks needed to responsibly integrate integrative medicine practices into the healthcare system, while building professional capabilities and advancing scientific research.

She stressed that documenting and preserving Emirati traditional medicine is central to these efforts, helping safeguard national heritage while enabling its evaluation according to scientific principles.

She added that public health, quality of services and scientific evidence will remain guiding principles throughout this process.

The Council also reviewed four commitments announced during the Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine in support of the objectives of the World Health Organisation’s Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025–2034.

The commitments focus on developing policies, regulatory frameworks and clinical standards; strengthening scientific research and innovation; supporting education, healthcare workforce development and public awareness; and expanding international cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

They aim to align national priorities with international expertise and broaden opportunities for partnerships and cooperation at the regional and international levels.

The meeting reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination among Council member entities and partners to support implementation of the UAE Integrative Medicine Strategy and sustain progress across its priority strategic initiatives.