NBQ ranks fifth globally among 149 small banks in Forbes 2026 ranking

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) has ranked fifth globally among 149 institutions in the small-bank category of Forbes’ “World’s Top Performing Banks 2026” ranking, produced in partnership with market research firm Statista.

The overall ranking featured 500 banks from 89 countries, while the small-bank category comprised institutions with assets between US$3 billion and $10 billion.

Adnan Al Awadhi, CEO of NBQ, said the ranking reflects the strength and resilience of the bank’s business model and its focus on sound financial performance, disciplined balance-sheet management and sustainable growth.

He expressed appreciation for the support of the leadership of Umm Al Qaiwain, the bank’s board, shareholders, customers and employees.

Al Awadhi said NBQ delivered strong results in recent years, including the first half of 2026, despite geopolitical uncertainty and a lower interest-rate environment.

He added that the bank’s diversified business model, strong capital and liquidity positions, prudent risk management and continued focus on asset quality have supported its resilient performance and its ability to serve customers and the wider economy.

Al Awadhi said NBQ will continue investing in digital technologies to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency and strengthen the security and resilience of its digital platforms.

He added that the bank will also expand its services through strategic partnerships while advancing its priorities in Emiratisation, leadership development, sustainability and community engagement.

The Forbes ranking assessed banks across four main dimensions: profitability; growth and earnings quality; capital and funding resilience; and asset quality and efficiency.

Eligibility required institutions to be licensed deposit-taking banks engaged in retail or corporate lending, with assets exceeding $3 billion, audited financial statements for their latest completed fiscal year and at least three consecutive years of financial data.