NCEMA conducts specialised workshops to enhance proactivity, agility, sustainable development

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) conducted specialised workshops to enhance readiness, foster government integration and build institutional and community capabilities.

Held during the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026 in Abu Dhabi, the workshops align with the UAE’s strategic focus on proactivity, agility and sustainable development.

The workshops were attended by Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA; Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of NCEMA; Saif Al Shamsi, Deputy Director-General of NCEMA; Dr. Saif Jumaa Al Dhaheri, Director of the National Operations Center at NCEMA; and Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, Director of Alternative Services and Volunteering Center.

During the workshops, NCEMA demonstrated the readiness of the national system and tested the efficiency of coordination and response in facing challenges.

The workshops highlighted the importance of integrating roles and responsibilities across relevant entities and unifying protection and readiness requirements.

NCEMA also hosted a panel discussion titled “Family Readiness”, which explored ways of empowering families to handle various scenarios.

The session focused on three main pillars; family and household readiness, early awareness and community engagement, reinforcing the community's role as a key partner in the national readiness ecosystem.

NCEMA announced the launch of four national initiatives that aim to foster a culture of preparedness, raise community awareness and drive engagement in prevention and response efforts to ensure inclusive readiness across the community.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi emphasised that NCEMA’s participation in the UAE Government Annual Meetings reflects its commitment to translating leadership directives into integrated national efforts that enhance community safety and stability and underscores that readiness is a shared national responsibility requiring the seamless integration of roles across institutions and individuals.

Al Neyadi said, “Building a national ecosystem capable of navigating future challenges requires a shift from reactive response to embedding proactivity and readiness across all sectors. Our participation underscores the importance of integrating government and community efforts, and enhancing the readiness of our critical infrastructure, families and institutions. This ensures the continuity of essential services and strengthens the UAE’s ability to handle shifts with efficiency and agility, while safeguarding our national achievements and development gains.”

The UAE Government Annual Meetings serve as a national platform convening federal and local government leaders to discuss national priorities, review government performance and enhance coordination across all entities to support the development of joint policies and initiatives, and instill a unified government model focused on achieving national goals.

NCEMA’s participation in the UAE Government Annual Meetings reaffirms its commitment to transforming discussion outcomes and strategic directions into actionable, sustainable plans that further strengthen institutional and community readiness and build a comprehensive national ecosystem capable of safeguarding the security and stability of the UAE and its future.