Department of Health – Abu Dhabi integrates AI physician assistant into Malaffi

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), in collaboration with M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), has integrated an AI-powered physician assistant into Malaffi, Abu Dhabi’s Health Information Exchange, making it available to all physicians in the emirate.

The assistant enables physicians to retrieve relevant information from patients’ medical records, generate concise summaries of their health history and obtain answers to queries, reducing the time spent manually searching for information and allowing greater focus on patient care.

The tool draws on Malaffi’s database, which contains health information for more than 14 million patients and over four billion clinical records, including clinical documents, allergy information, laboratory results, vital signs, radiology images and diagnostic test results.

The integration is designed to make medical information easier to review and help physicians gain a more comprehensive understanding of patients’ health histories, supporting informed clinical decisions based on available information.

Clinical assessment and medical decisions remain the responsibility of physicians, while use of the assistant is subject to approved access permissions and patient data protection requirements.

The assistant is powered by Ossi, M42’s AI Clinical Platform, hosted on Microsoft Azure’s cloud infrastructure in the UAE, enabling AI capabilities to be incorporated into physicians’ daily clinical workflows.

Its implementation will be evaluated, with usage results and physicians’ feedback used to develop its functions and improve performance during future phases.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group CEO of M42, said Ossi was developed around the needs of physicians in everyday clinical practice by helping them access and review relevant medical information more efficiently.

He added that integrating the assistant into Malaffi brings these capabilities into a connected health data ecosystem, while M42 will continue to develop and evaluate its performance in collaboration with healthcare professionals, preserving the physician’s central role in reviewing information and making clinical decisions.

Kareem Shahin, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services and M42’s Digital Health Solutions Platform, said Malaffi has contributed to connecting health information across healthcare providers, while the new assistant gives physicians an additional practical tool to make better use of this data in their daily work.

He added that ADHDS, which operates Malaffi and is responsible for integrating the assistant into the platform, is focused on facilitating authorised users’ access to relevant patient information and summaries while maintaining data protection requirements and approved access permissions.

Shahin said feedback from physicians will also be used to continuously improve the user experience.

The integration forms part of Abu Dhabi’s efforts to advance its digital health ecosystem and use connected medical data to provide technological tools that support physicians and respond to patients’ needs.