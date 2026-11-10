UAE ranks first globally in financial system support for SME growth

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE ranked first globally for the extent to which its financial system supports the growth and success of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), scoring 96.4 points in the 2026 Global Financial Inclusion Index.

The index, produced by Principal Financial Group in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), ranks 42 markets based on support provided by employers, governments and financial systems.

The UAE ranked 21st globally in the overall financial inclusion index.

Charles Brooke, Senior Managing Director and Head of Middle East, Central Asia and Africa at Principal Asset Management, said the UAE’s first-place ranking for the financial system’s role in enabling SME growth and success reflects the strength of the country’s financial ecosystem in supporting businesses.

The UAE also recorded strong performance in employer support, ranking seventh globally with a score of 68.5, above the global average of 65.7.

The country ranked fourth globally for financial guidance and support provided by employers, fifth for employer pay initiatives and ninth for employer-provided insurance plans.

This year’s research also examined markets positioned to become future leaders in financial technology by assessing the priority given to fintech and digital financial infrastructure.

The analysis covered measurable targets, funding commitments, implementation plans, digital public infrastructure and the integration of artificial intelligence into financial services.

Global financial inclusion reached a record high in 2026, with the overall score rising to 52 out of 100, the highest level since the index was launched.

The report said digitalisation accelerated progress in financial inclusion, with financial-system support emerging as the strongest driver of improvement.