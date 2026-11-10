Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Bodour Al Qasimi attend launch of 'Friends of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality'

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, Kalimat Group launched, in collaboration with Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, Friends of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, a series of three illustrated children's books in Arabic and English.

Designed to introduce young readers to the municipality's role in everyday life, the series encourages children to protect the environment, care for public facilities and take responsibility for their community through active participation in community life.

The launch took place at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Their Highnesses visited the Kalimat Group pavilion at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), where they explored three stories that use relatable characters, everyday situations, and accessible information to introduce children to municipal services and teach them the importance of teamwork, respect for regulations, diligence, and environmental protection.

Set in Dibba Al-Hisn, the books follow Rashed and Mariam on adventures with their Grandpa Saeed, introducing young readers to the municipality's work in overseeing construction, enforcing safety standards, keeping beaches clean, protecting marine life and planting and caring for palm trees.

In Grandpa Saeed's Library, written by Mariam Al Jamal, Rashed helps his grandfather build a library in their garden.

Guided by Majed, an engineer at Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, he discovers drawings and ideas take shape as buildings, and learns about the municipality's role in supervising construction at every stage, overseeing implementation, and ensuring compliance with safety standards.

Beach Guardians, by Noura Al Khouri, follows Rashed, Mariam and Grandpa Saeed on a visit to Dibba Al-Hisn beach and harbour, where they meet Basheer, a cleaner, and Khalid, a municipal inspector.

Through their encounters, the children learn about efforts to keep beaches and public facilities clean and protect marine life.

Mariam discovers a young palm offshoot growing beside a Khenaizi date palm in her grandfather's garden in Mariam's Little Palm, by Nadia Al Najjar. She decides to transplant it into her own garden.

With help from Salama, a municipal engineer, she learns how to separate, transplant and care for the offshoot.

She also joins her family for the fresh date harvest, in a story that connects environmental care with local agricultural heritage.

Three book-signing sessions will take place at the Kalimat Group pavilion during the Sharjah International Book Fair, giving children aged six to nine an opportunity to meet the authors.

Mariam Al Jamal, author of Grandpa Saeed's Library, opened the programme on Monday, 9th November, followed by Noura Al Khouri, author of Beach Guardians, on Tuesday, 10th November.

Nadia Al Najjar, author of Mariam's Little Palm, will conclude the sessions on Thursday, 12th November.

Developed through a collaboration between Kalimat Group and Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, the series introduces children to local municipal services, environmental issues and community life through stories set in familiar surroundings, and connected to the public facilities and places they encounter in their daily lives.

The launch was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality; Ahmed Al Ali, General Manager of Kalimat Group; senior officials and cultural figures.