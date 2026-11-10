Sharjah Ruler raises marriage grant salary ceiling to AED50,000

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed an increase in the salary eligibility ceiling for marriage grants provided by the Ruler's Court, extending eligibility to individuals earning AED50,000 or less, up from the previous limit of AED30,000.

The directive was issued in response to a caller’s request on the “Al Khat Al Mubasher” Direct Line programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television.

It aims to help young people establish their married lives and ease the financial burdens associated with marriage.