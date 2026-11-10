Egyptian Consul-General praises artistic contributions at Sharjah Calligraphy Forum

SHARJAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hossam Hussein Ismail, Consul-General of Egypt to the UAE, praised the artistic standard of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum and the notable Egyptian participation in its current edition.

During an official visit to the forum’s exhibitions at Calligraphy Square in the Heart of Sharjah, Ismail said the participation of distinguished Egyptian calligraphers reflects the vitality of Egypt’s artistic tradition and contributes to strengthening cultural and artistic exchange among creatives from different countries.

He also praised the cultural role of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and its contribution to strengthening the international presence of Arabic calligraphy.

Ismail highlighted the historic ties between the UAE and Egypt and the continued development of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the cultural field.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department at the Sharjah Department of Culture and Director of the Sharjah Calligraphy Forum, accompanied the Egyptian Consul-General and his delegation on a tour of the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum and the Calligraphers’ Houses.

The venues host the forum’s main exhibition, featuring more than 300 works of Arabic calligraphy and ornamentation.

The delegation also visited the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, where it viewed the “My Family Is My Paradise” exhibition featuring works by 11 Emirati artists.

The tour included the Sharjah Centre for Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation and Dar Al Nadwa, where the delegation attended part of a specialised Islamic ornamentation workshop organised for students as part of the forum’s accompanying programme.

The delegation also visited exhibitions dedicated to the three artists honoured during this edition: Ali Al Hammadi from the UAE, Khalifa Al Shimi from Egypt and Belaid Hamidi from Morocco.

The forum’s main exhibition brings together works by more than 140 artists from around the world.

Al Qasir briefed the delegation on the artworks, their aesthetic and technical characteristics and the diversity of artistic styles represented at the forum, including contributions by Egyptian calligraphers and artists.