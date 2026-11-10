EHRDC, Dubai Healthcare City Authority organise Nabd Al Seha 2026 career fair

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai and Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) have organised the Emirati healthcare career fair “Nabd Al Seha 2026”, offering 347 employment opportunities across various roles and specialisations.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Dubai Health Authority.

Held at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Academic Medical Center in Dubai Healthcare City, the fair brought together leading private-sector healthcare organisations and Emirati talent seeking career opportunities across the healthcare sector.

It attracted Emirati jobseekers, graduates and university students interested in careers in healthcare, providing opportunities to engage directly with healthcare providers and learn about available positions, career pathways and professional development programmes.

Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC, said Nabd Al Seha reflects the UAE’s commitment to empowering Emirati talent and strengthening its presence in the healthcare sector.

He said the fair provides a platform connecting students, graduates and aspiring professionals with leading healthcare institutions, creating opportunities for professional growth and career advancement.

Al Falasi added that the initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and efforts to develop qualified national talent capable of contributing to the future of the healthcare sector and sustainable development.

Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said the fair reflects DHCA’s commitment to strengthening the UAE healthcare sector by creating pathways for Emirati talent to join supportive and dynamic professional environments.

He added that providing national talent with employment, professional development and career advancement opportunities is fundamental to building a resilient and future-ready healthcare workforce.

The participating healthcare entities offered positions across clinical, administrative, technical and support functions, while attendees were also introduced to training and development programmes designed to strengthen their skills and readiness for careers in the sector.

The initiative supports the UAE’s efforts to increase Emirati participation in strategic sectors and strengthen the development of a skilled national healthcare workforce.