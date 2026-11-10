Zoud, HAL Education partner to enhance financial literacy among students

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zoud, the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, has partnered with HAL Education to deliver a financial literacy programme targeting more than 500 educational institutions across the UAE, including 400 schools and 110 universities, over two years.

The programme aims to equip students with practical financial skills covering money management, budgeting and saving, helping them make informed financial decisions and prepare for financial independence.

Natalia El Menhall, Programme Director at Zoud, said investing in financial literacy among younger generations is fundamental to strengthening financial wellbeing across society.

She said providing young people with the knowledge and tools to manage their financial resources contributes not only to developing individual skills, but also to building a more financially aware, responsible and resilient society.

El Menhall added that the partnership aims to establish financial literacy as an essential life skill and integrate it into young people’s educational experience from an early age, enabling them to understand their financial responsibilities and plan for their futures with confidence and independence.

Fathima Nazeeha Najimudeen, Founder and CEO of HAL Education, said financial literacy is an essential skill that helps young people navigate different stages of life with confidence.

She added that the partnership will provide students across the UAE with practical learning opportunities to understand financial concepts, apply them in everyday life and develop responsible and sustainable financial habits.

The programme will include structured workshops and practical activities as part of extracurricular learning, with content tailored to different age groups and student needs.

During the first year, school workshops will target students in Grades 7 to 9, before expanding in the second year to cover Grades 4 to 9.

University workshops will address budgeting, banking, saving, credit and financial planning, alongside entrepreneurship and introductory investment principles.

The initiative will also provide separate sessions for parents and teachers to raise financial awareness and support the integration of financial literacy into family and educational environments.

The programme will measure its impact through assessments conducted before and after workshops to track changes in students’ financial understanding, with the findings used to further develop its content and delivery.