Aramex records AED1.98 billion in Q3 revenue

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Aramex, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, recorded its highest quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter, reaching AED1.98 billion in the third quarter of 2026, up 24 percent year-on-year.

The result surpassed the previous record of AED1.83 billion achieved in the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue for the first nine months of the year reached AED5.41 billion, an increase of 16 percent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Revenue growth, combined with management of operating costs and overheads, supported stronger profitability during the third quarter.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 46 percent year-on-year to AED94 million, while net profit rose 817 percent to AED48 million.

For the first nine months of 2026, EBIT reached AED233 million, up 65 percent, while net profit increased 759 percent to AED112 million.

Freight Forwarding remained the main driver of the Group’s revenue growth, recording another record quarter, supported by sustained customer demand, pricing discipline and Aramex’s diversified multimodal offering.

Revenue also increased year-on-year across Domestic Express, International Express and Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions.

Amadou Diallo, Group CEO of Aramex, said achieving the company’s highest quarterly revenue for the second consecutive quarter marked another important milestone.

He added that Freight Forwarding continued to lead growth, while the improvement in profitability reflected Aramex’s focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and stronger financial performance.

Diallo said the company remains focused on advancing its Accelerate28 transformation programme, improving profitability and strengthening its capabilities to support sustainable long-term growth.