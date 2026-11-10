Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid attend Community Sector Session at UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, attended the Community Sector Session, jointly organised by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council and the Ministry of Family as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2026.

The session brought together ministers and senior officials from federal and local government entities to discuss national priorities for families, with a focus on strengthening family readiness, growth and stability in line with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

Discussions also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to reinforcing the role of the family as a foundation of social cohesion and sustainable development.

The session emphasised the importance of strengthening families’ capabilities and preparedness to navigate changing circumstances and challenges, contributing to a more cohesive society.

Participants highlighted the need to improve access to essential services, information and support, alongside developing community initiatives that respond to the needs of families and their members at different stages of life.

Participants were briefed on the strategic priorities and direction of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 and discussed the importance of aligning government initiatives and programmes with its objectives.

The discussions highlighted the need for coordinated national efforts to support family formation, growth and stability, while ensuring that family needs are reflected in government policies, public services and development projects.

Participants also discussed initiatives aimed at creating a more family-friendly environment, including adapting public spaces and facilities to better serve families, improving the quality of services and experiences available to them, and strengthening collaboration between government entities and the private sector to provide facilities and spaces that respond to families’ needs.

Strengthening National Coordination

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that strengthening family readiness and supporting family growth and stability remain national priorities, reflecting the UAE leadership’s commitment to placing families at the heart of the country’s development agenda and recognising their central role in building a cohesive and stable society.

She noted that achieving the objectives of the National Family Growth Agenda 2031 requires closer coordination across government entities and sectors, alongside the development of policies and initiatives that respond to families’ evolving needs and wider societal changes.

She added that the Year of the Family 2026 presents an opportunity to strengthen joint efforts, expand initiatives supporting families and encourage greater collaboration across sectors to create an environment in which families can grow and thrive, contributing to stronger social cohesion and an improved quality of life.

The session was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council; Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

Also in attendance were Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Eng. Ahmed Ibrahim Al Ali, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department; Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality; Eng. Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, Director-General of Dibba Municipality; Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; Salwa Fouad Fadhel, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority; Munther Mohammed bin Shukr Al Zaabi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality; and Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail.