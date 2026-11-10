Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress on Al Ain Urban Plan 2040

AL AIN, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed progress on the development of the Al Ain Urban Plan 2040 and its strategic directions to support sustainable urban development and enhance quality of life across the region, during a meeting with a delegation from Al Ain City Municipality and the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed was briefed on the key outcomes of the plan and proposed directions for future urban growth, as well as the draft Al Ain City Centre Plan, including its planning and design visions, development projects and initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of adopting an integrated urban planning approach that responds to the needs and aspirations of Al Ain Region and its residents, while preserving the region’s cultural identity and natural assets, supporting sustainable development and enhancing quality of life.

He also reviewed the outcomes of coordination among relevant entities, their key proposals and recommendations, as well as the findings of the Al Ain Urban Plan survey and its community participation indicators, which highlighted residents’ aspirations and priorities for the future of urban development across the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed underscored the importance of engaging the community in identifying urban development priorities and strengthening collaboration among relevant entities to translate planning visions and strategic directions into projects that deliver tangible benefits to the community, meet residents’ needs and support balanced growth across the region.

The meeting also addressed urban growth priorities, efficient land use, investment opportunities and priority projects, alongside the remaining stages of the plan’s development, the proposed timeline, and the priorities and decisions required to advance its preparation and implementation.

Members of the delegation from Al Ain City Municipality and the Urban Planning and Permits Centre reaffirmed the commitment of the relevant entities to continuing the development of the plan and establishing clear implementation timelines to achieve sustainable urban development objectives in Al Ain Region.

They also expressed their appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support for development efforts across various sectors in Al Ain Region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director-General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and several officials.