Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural UAE Year Of Award

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, honoured the winners of the inaugural UAE Year Of Award during the UAE Government Annual Meetings held in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The recognition came in appreciation of the winners’ contributions and efforts to strengthen family bonds and reinforce community values, in line with the objectives of the “Year of Family”, reflecting the importance of the role of individuals and institutions in supporting family cohesion and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the family represents the fundamental pillar in building society and maintaining its cohesion and stability.

He noted that the UAE’s focus on the family reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reinforce authentic values and strengthen family bonds as the foundation for building aware and cohesive generations capable of contributing to the national development journey.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the winners’ efforts and contributions to strengthening family bonds, affirming that the UAE Year Of Award highlights inspiring models in society, reinforces a culture of giving and social responsibility, and encourages individuals and institutions to adopt initiatives with sustainable impact that contribute to enhancing families’ quality of life and stability and reinforcing the values of solidarity and cohesion among members of society.

Five winners from among individuals, families and institutions were honoured: the Salem Obaid Al Dhaheri Family, the Mohammed Yousuf Al Rais Family, the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Meera Mubarak Al Ketbi.

The award, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in collaboration with the Ministry of Family, celebrates contributions and initiatives that embody the values and priorities promoted each year by the “UAE Year Of” initiative and create a positive and sustainable impact on society.

The award is based on three main criteria: Sustainability, Impact and Inspiration, with the aim of highlighting inspiring models that contribute to positive change and encouraging individuals and institutions across society to actively participate in supporting national priorities.