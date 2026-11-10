Nahyan bin Mubarak attends CCI France UAE Annual Gala Dinner

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the 2026 CCI France UAE Annual Gala Dinner, where he highlighted the depth of UAE-France relations and the opportunities their partnership offers to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture, science and technology.

Held at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai under the theme “Moving Forward Together, Shaping the Future”, the gala was attended by Marie Audouard, Ambassador of France to the UAE, and Thierry Dezenclos, President of CCI France UAE, alongside nearly 900 guests from the Emirati and French business communities and the council’s partners and supporters.

At the start of his address, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Audouard, Dezenclos, friends and supporters of CCI France UAE and other attendees.

He expressed his pleasure at participating once again in the council’s annual gala dinner and meeting friends from the French business community, praising their contributions to the distinguished relations between the UAE and France and thanking them for their role in strengthening friendship between the two countries.

Sheikh Nahyan said UAE-France relations have flourished for more than five decades, noting the commitment of the leadership and people of both countries to strengthening the solid foundations of their shared growth and prosperity.

He expressed his appreciation for the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

Sheikh Nahyan added that French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Abu Dhabi last month reflected a shared determination to further deepen these ties, noting that the warmth between the two presidents demonstrated the strength of the longstanding and productive cooperation between the two countries.

He said that under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the partnership with France has broadened and deepened to encompass trade, investment, education, culture, science and technology.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that institutions such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi demonstrate how the partnership extends beyond economic opportunities to encompass knowledge, culture and shared human values.

He said the gala’s theme, “Moving Forward Together, Shaping the Future”, reflects the fact that the future is shaped by decisions, values and a willingness to work together.

Sheikh Nahyan added that President Macron’s visit and the agreements reached in artificial intelligence, advanced technology and energy reflect the two countries’ shared determination to build that future together.

He stressed that the ultimate purpose of innovation and cooperation is to improve people’s wellbeing and strengthen the presence and influence of both countries on the global stage.

Sheikh Nahyan said the UAE believes that values must guide progress as the two countries work together to improve people’s lives.

He added that technology must serve humanity, economic development should create new opportunities, and innovation must uphold human dignity and strengthen the bonds that unite communities.

Sheikh Nahyan said looking towards the future goes hand in hand with valuing the past, noting that the UAE and France take pride in their histories, traditions and cultural identities.

He added that heritage strengthens confidence in identity, while innovation broadens aspirations, stressing that achieving a balance between the two is essential to building prosperous societies that are secure in their identity.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that tolerance, openness and mutual understanding are fundamental values in both countries, enabling people of different backgrounds and beliefs to live and work together peacefully, encouraging creativity and building the trust on which lasting partnerships depend.

He called on business leaders attending the gala to continue investing in the human foundations of progress by creating opportunities for young Emirati and French graduates, strengthening partnerships with universities, sharing knowledge and expertise, and helping prepare a new generation of thoughtful, capable and responsible leaders.

Sheikh Nahyan said the gala celebrates individuals and organisations whose achievements reflect the creativity, dedication and entrepreneurial spirit of the business community.

He congratulated all those honoured, saying their success demonstrates that progress begins with imagination, gains strength through determination and achieves its greatest value when it benefits others.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and France are well positioned to contribute to leading global efforts to develop innovative solutions to shared challenges.

He called on both countries to build on the agreements reached last month with determination and clear objectives, ensuring that each innovation pursued together benefits both nations and serves people everywhere.

Concluding his address, Sheikh Nahyan expressed the appreciation of the people of the UAE for their French partners and colleagues, thanking the guests and wishing them continued success.

The gala also featured the announcement of the winners of the 2026 CCI France UAE Business Awards.

Emerge received the Innovation Leadership Award in the multinational company category, while Hushday won the Rising Innovator Award in the startup and SME category, presented in partnership with La French Tech UAE.

Defrise received the French Touch Award in the same category, presented in collaboration with La French Touch MENA and sponsored by Bpifrance.

CCI France UAE congratulated all finalists, praising their projects and achievements and the talent, creativity and innovation they reflect within the Emirati and French business communities.

The council also thanked the jury, sponsors and event partners. Joseph Moussallem, Vice President of CCI France UAE, served as master of ceremonies.