Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Director-General for Culture and Society at German Federal Foreign Office

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received Christa Beinhoff, Director-General for Culture and Society at the German Federal Foreign Office, at his majlis in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Beinhoff, who is visiting the UAE with a delegation representing German cultural and educational institutions, and wished them a successful visit and praised the ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Germany.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen cultural cooperation, including opportunities for cultural and educational institutions in both countries to build closer ties and share expertise.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed the role of dialogue and cultural exchange in deepening mutual understanding and bringing people closer together.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to engaging with different cultures and promoting tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.

Beinhoff thanked Sheikh Nahyan for the warm reception on behalf of herself and the delegation and welcomed the opportunity to discuss future cultural cooperation between the two countries.