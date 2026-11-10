Tourism365 named Abu Dhabi’s Leading Destination Management Company 2026 at World Travel Awards

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tourism365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has been named Abu Dhabi’s Leading Destination Management Company 2026 at the World Travel Awards, recognising the company’s contribution to the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and its delivery of high-quality travel experiences for visitors to the emirate.

The recognition follows a strong year for Tourism365, which managed the experience, accommodation and transport of more than 330,000 travellers during 2025.

The company also increased its client base by 15% over the year.

Tourism365’s performance during 2025 included serving a record 144,000 stopover passengers, providing transit travellers with opportunities to discover Abu Dhabi and experience the emirate during their journey.

Additionally, Tourism365 provides destination management services spanning accommodation, transportation and visitor experiences, supporting travellers throughout their journey in Abu Dhabi.

Tourism365 operates as a comprehensive travel hub, providing destination management and travel management services for leisure and corporate clients, alongside tour operations through brands including Capital Holidays Germany and Etihad Holidays UAE & GCC.

Together, these capabilities enable the company to provide end-to-end solutions covering every stage of the travel journey, from planning through to delivery.

With a customer-centric approach, Tourism365 tailors its services to the individual requirements and preferences of its clients, from specialised tours and corporate travel management to bespoke holiday packages.

This approach enables the company to serve a diverse range of travellers while delivering seamless and personalised travel experiences.

Now in their 33rd year, the World Travel Awards recognise achievement across the global travel and tourism industry, spanning destinations, airlines, hotels, resorts, cruise operators and travel service providers.

Winners are selected through votes cast by travel professionals, industry leaders and consumers worldwide