GCC Secretary-General welcomes talks between Russia, Ukraine, US in Abu Dhabi; commends UAE's diplomatic role

RIYADH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), welcomed the launch of the third round of trilateral talks between the Russian Federation, the Republic of Ukraine, and the United States of America.

The talks are being hosted by the United Arab Emirates in the capital, Abu Dhabi, today, Tuesday, 10th November 2026, within the framework of international efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful settlement to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Secretary-General commended the diplomatic role assumed by the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in supporting international efforts to restore peace.

He underscored that hosting these significant talks reflects the international standing the UAE enjoys and the trust it has garnered within the international community, as well as its ability to foster a conducive climate for dialogue and understanding.

Moreover, he underlined that the UAE has presented a model of effective diplomacy in bolstering opportunities for understanding and creating common ground for dialogue.

He pointed out that these efforts reflect the contributions of the GCC states in supporting international security and stability, further cementing the region's position as an active and reliable partner in endeavours aimed at achieving peace.

Furthermore, the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the efforts exerted by the United States of America in facilitating these talks.

He voiced his hope that this round will yield positive outcomes and tangible steps contributing to ending the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, mitigating its humanitarian, security, and economic repercussions, and reaching a just and lasting peace that achieves security and stability.

He reaffirmed the GCC's support for all diplomatic endeavours and international efforts seeking to settle disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.