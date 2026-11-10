Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid on sidelines of UAE Government Annual Meetings

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, met H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on the sidelines of the 8th UAE Government Annual Meetings, themed around readiness and resilience.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses discussed key national priorities and strategic directions, highlighting the importance of closer coordination and collaboration between federal and local government entities to enhance government efficiency, accelerate the delivery of national plans and initiatives, and ensure the UAE remains well prepared to navigate change and seize future opportunities.

The meeting also involved discussions about matters relating to the nation and its citizens, as well as ways to continue enhancing quality of life and building on the UAE’s development achievements, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Their Highnesses underscored the importance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings as a platform for strengthening government collaboration and aligning efforts around the UAE’s development priorities, supporting its continued progress towards sustainable development and global competitiveness, in line with the aspirations of the UAE Centennial 2071.