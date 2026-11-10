UAE climbs nine places at Dakar Youth Olympics with four medals

DAKAR, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE climbed nine places in the overall standings of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, being held in the Senegalese capital until 13th November, to rank joint 18th with Portugal after raising its tally to four medals.

The UAE has won two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, marking its best medal tally in the history of its participation in the Youth Olympic Games.

The medals were won by Riyan Malhan, who claimed gold in the boys’ singles badminton event; Saeed Omar, who won gold in the men’s 400 metres; Arwa Ali, silver medallist in the women’s 100 metres; and Aisha Mohammed, who won bronze in the women’s 400 metres.

The UAE delegation celebrated the national athletics team at its residence in Dakar in the presence of Saeed Hamdan Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal; Major-General Mohammed Abdullah Al Murr, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Olympic Committee and President of the UAE Athletics Federation; Kholoud Al Dhaheri, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Olympic Committee; Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the UAE Olympic Committee; Ahmed Al Tayeb, Head of the UAE Delegation; and Jamila Abdulrahman, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE Athletics Federation.

Al Murr said the national athletics team’s achievement of winning three medals through three athletes represents a historic and exceptional accomplishment reflecting the continued development of UAE athletics and its contribution to the country’s medal tally at international competitions.

He said Saeed Omar’s gold and Aisha Mohammed’s bronze, following Arwa Ali’s silver, gave the athletics team a perfect record, with all three participating athletes reaching the podium.

Al Murr added that the gold, silver and bronze medals reflect the development of UAE male and female athletes and their ability to compete at Olympic level.

He said UAE athletics has demonstrated that it is a key contributor to the country’s sporting achievements, noting that all participating athletes reaching the podium reflects the quality of preparation and the effectiveness of the Federation’s technical and strategic work.

Al Murr added that Omar’s gold, Ali’s silver and Mohammed’s bronze are the result of a sustainable strategy based on identifying talent, developing athletes’ capabilities and investing in younger age groups.

He said the achievement builds on previous continental successes and demonstrates the UAE’s ability to develop athletes capable of competing and reaching Olympic podiums.

Al Murr affirmed that the Federation will continue developing its system for preparing male and female athletes, expanding its talent base and strengthening international participation to produce successive generations of champions and consolidate athletics as one of the main contributors to UAE sporting achievements.

In other competitions, the UAE archery team of Khalifa Al Kaabi and Huda Al Ali will conclude its participation later on Tuesday against Egypt in the mixed team event.

Sultan Al Hammadi will also conclude his cycling campaign in the 8.5-kilometre individual time trial.

UAE boxer Moaz Wael will begin his campaign in the 70kg division against Ghana’s Robert Amartey in the quarter-finals.