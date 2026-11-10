Khalifa Award helped develop Jordan's date palm, dates sector: Agriculture Minister

AMMAN, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Saeb Abdul Halim Khraisat, Minister of Agriculture of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, said a partnership spanning more than eight years between Jordan's Ministry of Agriculture, the Jordan Dates Association, the Kingdom's date palm sector and the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation has significantly contributed to developing Jordan's dates industry, promoting innovation and introducing modern technologies in date palm cultivation.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Eighth Jordan International Date Palm Festival 2026, Al-Khreisat said the partnership has played a prominent role in developing the dates industry and boosting exports.

He added that it has also helped connect farmers and producers with importers, expanding opportunities to market Jordanian dates.

Al-Khreisat said cooperation with the Khalifa International Award includes introducing modern agricultural technologies and supporting scientific research aimed at advancing date palm cultivation and combating diseases affecting the trees.

He expressed pride in the integrated and sustainable partnership and its role in supporting the Kingdom's dates sector.