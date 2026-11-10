Dubai International Content Market 2026 opens with broad participation

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The ninth Dubai International Content Market (DICM) 2026 opened on Tuesday in Dubai, organised by INDEX Conferences & Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, with the participation of 800 attendees from 50 countries.

The two-day event at Madinat Jumeirah brings together international buyers, distributors, broadcasters, studios, production companies and leading specialists from the media and entertainment sector, including more than 200 buyers and over 80 regional and international exhibitors.

The strong participation highlights Dubai’s prominent position on the global content industry map and its role in attracting leading international institutions and companies and connecting them with promising opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa, supporting business development in the sector and opening new opportunities for content exchange and cross-market partnerships.

Tariq Abdulsalam AlMadani, Board Member and CEO – Exhibitions and Experiences at INDEX Holding, said the content industry has become an economic sector whose opportunities extend beyond creative production to include rights trading, distribution, investment in intellectual property and co-production.

He said INDEX is working to strengthen Dubai’s position as a strategic hub connecting the global content industry with growing opportunities across the Middle East and North Africa and providing companies with practical pathways for expansion and access to new markets.

AlMadani added that DICM forms part of this vision by attracting international buyers, broadcasters, content platforms and production and distribution companies and creating a business environment that supports partnerships and transforms creative projects into commercial opportunities.

He said Dubai is expected to continue supporting the growth of the sector, strengthening the competitiveness of Arabic content and expanding its presence in global markets.

Rana Jerdak, Content Manager at Al Mashhad TV, said strategic funding and innovative partnerships are key pillars for producing rich and engaging content that resonates with audiences across the Middle East and North Africa.

Mustafa Ilbeyli, Advertising Director at Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), said cooperation with leading broadcasters, production companies and industry representatives in the region would strengthen the reach and impact of content.

He added that the growing diversity of channels and streaming platforms creates new opportunities to reach broader audience segments and establish productive partnerships and further growth across the Middle East and North Africa.

Can Okan, Founder and CEO of Inter Medya, said the Middle East and North Africa represents a market rich in opportunities, with shared cultural links and rapidly evolving markets making effective collaboration an essential part of the company’s next phase of growth.

DICM Talks, the event’s comprehensive knowledge platform, is being held alongside the market, highlighting key industry developments including the success of Ramadan content and short-form drama, alongside discussions featuring leading experts and specialists on the future of the global content industry.

Among the main sessions is “The Future of TV in MENA”, featuring Ali Jaber, Advisor to the Dubai Media Council, and moderated by Badih Fattouh, Founder and CEO of Creative Venture, examining the future of television and the transformations shaping the sector across the region.

Another session, “Funding in a Down Market: Turning Projects into Production?”, is moderated by Rana Jerdak and features Fadi Ismail, Shaista Roshan, Majd Nassif and Omar Butti. It explores financing and co-production strategies and mechanisms for securing the funding required to move projects into production.

The Spotlight Stories initiative also features prominently at DICM 2026 through a live pitching challenge highlighting creative talent and original Arabic-language projects from across the Middle East and North Africa.

Five projects were selected to present their stories and concepts before a specialised panel of content-industry experts, with the winning project to be announced on Wednesday. The initiative aims to help promising talent advance projects into new stages of development and production and strengthen opportunities for access to global markets.

TRT and MOSKINO are among the sponsors of DICM 2026, while dedicated pavilions from ICC Türkiye, KOCCA from the Republic of Korea and ROSKINO from Russia are showcasing their respective markets and opportunities, bringing together companies and content-industry professionals to explore international partnerships, distribution opportunities and cross-border cooperation.