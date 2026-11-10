AIQ, Quartermaster to advance AI-enabled maritime awareness, security

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- AIQ, the Abu Dhabi-based industrial AI company developing innovative solutions for the energy sector and beyond, together with, Quartermaster, a US-based maritime intelligence company, entered a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly explore AI-enabled maritime safety and security solutions for the offshore energy industry.

Signed during ADIPEC 2026 where AIQ was the AI Co-Host, the partnership combines highly complementary capabilities from the parties:

Quartermaster’s SmartMast system enables a real-time AI-powered maritime sensor network already deployed across more than 650 vessels in 25 countries.

The network delivers vessel detection, identification, and maritime awareness independent of AIS data, GNSS, or satellite imaging.

AIQ enjoys deep domain expertise in offshore oil and gas operations, safety workflows, and energy-sector AI deployment pathways.

The AI for energy specialist has already delivered SMARTi, its AI-enabled computer vision solution to scores of vessels operating in the UAE.

Together, AIQ and Quartermaster intend to evaluate joint go-to-market opportunities and showcase integrated solutions addressing critical offshore challenges, including monitoring and protection of offshore platforms, pipelines, and subsea infrastructure; and detection of unauthorized vessels and suspicious maritime activity.

The parties will also focus on maritime safety and incident detection to protect personnel and assets; and data-driven risk assessment that may support more favorable insurance outcomes for offshore operators.

Dennis Jol, AIQ CEO, commented, “As a leading AI for energy company, AIQ is committed to bringing transformative, field-ready AI solutions to the offshore sector. This collaboration with Quartermaster builds on our successful deployment of SMARTi to maritime vessels, and combines world-class maritime sensing technology with deep energy-sector expertise and advanced data analytics. This is a powerful combination for enhancing safety and security across offshore operations, and we were proud to bring this partnership to life at ADIPEC, reinforcing the digital transformation momentum on display in the regional energy sector."

Neil Sobin, CEO of Quartermaster, said, “The lack of visibility into offshore energy infrastructure and logistics is one of the most important challenges facing our global economy. Our SmartMast network has already logged more than 3 million detections across 25 countries, giving operators real-time, independently verified awareness at sea. Partnering with AIQ allows us to bring that capability directly into the offshore energy workflows of the UAE and the broader GCC, where maritime safety and security are mission critical."

The collaboration will initially focus on the United Arab Emirates, with the shared intent to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and into other international markets as the partnership matures.