Tadweer expands waste collection services to 70 Abu Dhabi districts

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has announced the successful mobilisation of Lots 3 and 4 by Tajmee’e, its waste collection subsidiary, bringing its service coverage to 70 districts across Abu Dhabi Mainland and island communities.

Tajmee’e has further expanded its collection services to reach more communities, supported by real-time monitoring and ongoing improvements informed by resident feedback.

The mobilisation covers two designated waste collection service areas comprising 70 districts across Abu Dhabi.

Lot 3 covers 38 districts across Abu Dhabi Mainland and selected island locations, while Lot 4 encompasses 32 mainland districts.

Following the successful takeover of operations in May and July 2026, respectively, Tajmee’e is focusing on further service enhancements, including planned bin replacements in communities such as Baniyas, Al Shamkha and Madinat Al Riyadh.

Across both service areas, more than 1,150 personnel and a fleet of 307 vehicles support daily waste collection operations, with over 39,700 bins deployed across the communities served.

Tajmee’e collects over 1,940 tonnes of waste per day, delivering the reliable service residents expect through efficient, data-driven operations across all 70 districts.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said, “Reliable collection is the starting point for Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy. By expanding our operational reach, we are strengthening the services communities rely on every day while building a more integrated waste management system that supports resource recovery and treatment. This progress reflects our commitment to improving service delivery and advancing Abu Dhabi’s ambition to divert 80% of waste from landfill by 2031”.

Tajmee’e has introduced targeted service enhancements informed by local needs and resident feedback, including enhanced monitoring at selected residential locations and refinements to bin-lid design.

Ashly Alex, Chief Executive Officer of Tajmee’e, said, “For residents, the value of this expansion lies in dependable collections and a service that responds to the needs of their neighbourhoods. Our teams use real-time data to track routes and bin visits, helping us identify where attention is needed and adjust services accordingly. Listening to residents is equally important, whether that means changing a bin lid or adapting collections at locations that need closer monitoring. These practical improvements help us maintain service consistency as we reach more communities.”

With services now covering 70 districts, Tajmee’e continues to build on its Integrated Waste Management Platform ((Tadweer 360)), using AI-powered route planning and collection data to identify service gaps and guide improvements.

This approach strengthens its ability to deliver reliable, responsive waste collection as it supports the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s environmental infrastructure.