Abu Dhabi Mobility showcases smart charging, EV solutions at Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is participating in the Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference, taking place from 10th to 12th November 2026, showcasing initiatives, projects and innovative solutions supporting the transition towards sustainable mobility.

The participation highlights efforts to develop a more efficient mobility system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Mobility is showcasing its Low and Zero-Emission Vehicle Strategy, alongside regulatory frameworks and initiatives supporting the gradual transition to electric vehicles and cleaner transport technologies, reflecting an integrated approach to developing Abu Dhabi’s mobility system.

The Centre is also presenting its project to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in public parking areas across Abu Dhabi in partnership with the private sector through concession agreements with operating companies.

The project aims to support the transition towards sustainable mobility and provide integrated charging services for customers.

It includes the construction, installation and operation of standard, fast and ultra-fast charging stations across the emirate, alongside digital services that enable customers to locate charging stations, monitor charging sessions and make payments.

These services aim to provide a convenient, safe and reliable charging experience and enhance the quality of services available to electric vehicle users.

Abu Dhabi Mobility is also showcasing a range of advanced charging technologies, including an autonomous robotic charging platform equipped with an AI-powered robotic arm capable of identifying a vehicle’s charging port and completing the charging process automatically without human intervention.

Other solutions include mobile charging units that provide greater flexibility in delivering charging services and solar-powered chargers that use solar energy as their primary power source.

Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, said the transition towards low- and zero-emission vehicles represents a key pathway towards developing a more sustainable and efficient transport system.

He added that achieving this requires an integrated approach combining regulatory frameworks, advanced infrastructure and innovative technologies.

Al Afeefi said Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation highlights its efforts to develop a reliable and user-friendly public charging network and deploy smart and innovative solutions that improve the electric vehicle user experience, increase charging efficiency and support reductions in transport-related emissions.

He added that the Centre is working to strengthen partnerships with operators, technology providers and relevant stakeholders to accelerate the transition towards electric vehicles and enhance Abu Dhabi’s readiness for the future of smart and sustainable mobility.

The participation also highlights Abu Dhabi’s experience in developing and regulating its public electric vehicle charging network and raising awareness of available infrastructure and services.

It also provides an opportunity to strengthen engagement with operators, technology providers, investors and other stakeholders and explore the latest solutions and international best practices in this field.

Abu Dhabi Mobility’s participation forms part of its ongoing efforts to support the transition towards sustainable mobility, highlight its Low and Zero-Emission Vehicle Strategy and showcase Abu Dhabi’s efforts to develop an integrated and sustainable electric vehicle charging ecosystem in cooperation with strategic partners.