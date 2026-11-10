RAK Chamber, AIM Global partner to launch AIM Summit Ras Al Khaimah edition

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and AIM Global Foundation, a company specialising in organising and promoting exhibitions and conferences, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership covering the organisation and promotion of exhibitions, conferences, and summits in the emirate.

The partnership aims to expand the regional and global reach of these events, open new horizons for collaboration among companies operating across various sectors, and stimulate investment in the Emirate by launching AIM Summit, Ras Al Khaimah Edition.

The MoU was signed at the sidelines of the press conference for announcement of the Investment and Business Summit 2026, in presence of the Mohamed Mosbbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, by Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Director-General, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, and Dawood Al Shezawi, Chairman, Board of Directors, AIM Global Foundation.

The MoU establishes a framework for coordinating efforts between the two parties and leveraging their respective expertise and capabilities, contributing to connecting companies and investors with available opportunities in global markets