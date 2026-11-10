Moroccan athlete employs jiu-jitsu values to empower vulnerable children

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Moroccan jiu-jitsu athlete Nacim Adelin has brought to his first appearance at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship a story that extends beyond sporting competition, dedicating much of his life to caring for children facing difficult family circumstances in France and drawing on the values of jiu-jitsu to help build their confidence.

The 22-year-old, who lives in France and represents MKTEAM, is competing in the men’s amateur blue belt 85kg division. For Adelin, however, success in the sport is measured not only by achievements on the mat, but also by the impact it can have on the lives of others.

“I want them to feel like this is their home and that I am here for them,” he said.

The words sum up his role at a residential facility for children who cannot live with their families because of difficult circumstances or who face complex social situations.

Adelin seeks to provide them with a sense of stability and reassurance, sharing their daily routines, helping with homework, organising activities and preparing them for school while creating an environment in which they feel safe and that they belong.

“I work with children who are going through complicated circumstances, and I don’t want them to feel different from others,” he said.

Despite these responsibilities, Adelin continues his studies and jiu-jitsu training during the day before heading to the facility in the evening to care for the children.

He often spends the night there before returning to training early the following morning, combining sporting commitment with his work supporting the children.

Adelin did not initially expect jiu-jitsu to become such an important part of his life.

His journey began while studying at a sports school in France, when he watched a fellow student with a blue belt in jiu-jitsu submit their judo instructor twice. The experience sparked his curiosity and led him to try the sport after an invitation from a friend.

He soon discovered that jiu-jitsu teaches more than technical skills, instilling values such as discipline, respect and self-control.

Adelin found that these principles could also help the children he cares for, particularly those struggling to manage anger and frustration resulting from their circumstances.

He began encouraging them to express their emotions through physical activity rather than violence or fighting, applying lessons he had learned through his own training.

“I try to pass on to them all the values I have learned from jiu-jitsu,” he said.

On a small mat inside the facility, Adelin teaches the children basic movements and shows them how strength can be used responsibly and how discipline and respect for others can help build self-confidence.

He also encourages children who develop an interest in jiu-jitsu to join local academies and seeks to help them find opportunities to train.

“I will try to give every child a chance,” he said.

Adelin hopes to continue developing as an athlete following his first participation in the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship while continuing to care for children who have become an important part of his life.

While he seeks victory in every contest on the competition mat, away from it he continues a different challenge: giving children facing difficult circumstances a new opportunity to grow and discover their abilities through the values he has learned from jiu-jitsu.