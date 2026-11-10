Dubai Culture organises 43 creative workshops, sessions under Schools of Life in November

DUBAI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has unveiled the November programme of its “Schools of Life” initiative, featuring 43 interactive workshops and cultural and dialogue sessions across Dubai Public Libraries.

The programme celebrates national identity and the Spirit of the Union while promoting innovation, sustainability and quality of life.

It features diverse activities covering arts, handicrafts, literature, languages, music, culinary arts, media and technology, aimed at developing the skills of children and families and promoting a culture of lifelong learning, in support of the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy.

The programme includes “Introduction to Emirati Dialect” at Al Mankhool Public Library and “Smartphone Visual Storytelling” at Hor Al Anz Public Library.

It also features art workshops inspired by local heritage, including “Talli Hair Clips” and “Paper Quilling: Dubai Future”, combining traditional crafts with contemporary design.

The “Art Club” will offer a range of creative experiences covering cubist drawing, printing, engraving and perfume-making, alongside interactive workshops for children including “My Robot Friend” and “Sensory Learning: A Day on Mars”.

Activities under the “Health and Nutrition Club” will highlight culinary arts and Emirati food heritage through “Traditional Emirati Snacks: Aseeda Nest” at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, alongside workshops on preparing desserts and baked goods.

The “Book Club” will host literary discussions on international and Arab works, including *The Iliad*, *The Odyssey* and *The Shadow of the Wind*, as well as a discussion of *In Search of Life* in the presence of its author Nafea Al Yasi.

In technology, the programme includes “AI for Young Minds: Smart Dubai 2040” at Um Suqeim Library and “Build Your Smart Home” at Hatta Public Library, aimed at strengthening children’s programming and creative-thinking skills.

The programme will also feature workshops in podcast production, Arabic calligraphy and music, reinforcing the role of Dubai Public Libraries as community centres for learning and creativity and supporting Dubai Culture’s efforts to strengthen national identity and make knowledge and cultural experiences accessible to different segments of society.