Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Emirates Genome Council meeting, approves 2026-2031 National Genomics Masterplan

ABU DHABI, 10th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Emirates Genome Council and approved the 2026-2031 National Genomics Masterplan.

The masterplan sets out the next phase of clinical initiatives and applications under the UAE’s National Genome Strategy, which shifts the focus from genomic data collection to implementation in advanced health, early prevention and precise, personalised medicine.

During the meeting, taking place as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the latest updates and achievements of the Emirati Genome Program, which has reached its milestone of one million participants, underscoring its standing as the world’s most comprehensive population genome programme.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the importance of expanding preventative care programmes and accelerating the adoption of genomic research and innovation.

He highlighted the need to translate research findings into practical applications that further enhance community health and quality of life, cementing the UAE’s leadership in genomics and precision medicine.

He also reviewed preparations to launch the world’s largest initiative of its kind in providing personalised genomic reports to 900,000 participants of the Emirati Genome Program.

The initiative will help individuals learn about their health profiles and genetic predisposition, which enhances early detection and preventative care.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment; Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Secretary-General of Emirates Genome Council; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Yousef Al Serkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services; Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Amer Al Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences; and Professor Eric Xing, President of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence.

Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Secretary-General of the Emirates Genome Council, said, “The 2026-2031 National Genomics Masterplan sets new criteria for implementing genomics in clinical applications at the community level. The Emirati Genome Program’s unprecedented genomic database allows us to combine data with an AI-powered healthcare system and a state-of-the-art regulatory ecosystem to shift from genomic sequencing toward community-wide prevention and precision medicine.

“Providing personalised genomic reports marks a key milestone in this shift, allowing individuals to directly benefit from insights that were once exclusive to scientific research. We will work closely with researchers, physicians and specialised firms globally to translate scientific discoveries into practical applications that enhance the quality of healthcare.”

The 2026-2031 National Genomics Masterplan comprises four key initiatives: extending access to the Emirati Genome Program to reach 100 percent of Emirati citizens; providing personalised genomic reports to 900,000 participants of the programme in the world’s largest initiative of its kind; expanding the Newborn Genetic Screening Programme nationwide; and strengthening the Trusted Research Environment (TRE) to advance local and global research across health and research institutions.

The move to extend access to the Emirati Genome Program aims to offer genome sequencing and genomic data analysis to all Emirati citizens, while leveraging the findings in providing personalised healthcare services based on the individual’s genetic profile.

Personalised genomic reports will be available through the TAMM platform from December 2026, in accordance with the highest standards of privacy and data confidentiality.

The reports will include information about 214 inherited genomic conditions and health traits, accompanied by clear instructions on understanding the results and identifying next steps to support early intervention and personalised healthcare.

Newborn genetic screening, which enables early diagnosis and intervention within a child’s first weeks of life, covers more than 730 genes linked to more than 815 childhood genetic conditions for which early treatment or clinical intervention is available.

The TRE provides a secure digital space that supports the use of AI in data analysis, the acceleration of research and scientific discoveries, and the development of precision medicine applications.

Since its launch, the TRE has received invitations from 21 research and healthcare entities, both locally and globally.

The 2026-2031 National Genomics Masterplan reflects the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more proactive and more specialised healthcare ecosystem powered by data, AI and precision medicine, to promote citizens’ longevity and quality of life while cementing the UAE’s standing as an active global partner in shaping the future of healthcare.